HSE to examine ‘learnings’ from Storm Eowyn

HSE officials today confirmed a “lessons learned” piece of work will be completed by all agencies in the context of collective experiences and learning from the impacts of Storm Éowyn.

They said that will inform emergency management planning into the future across the HSE West and North West area so that vulnerable persons can be supported to the greatest extent possible during any future storm events.

Cllr McMonagle had sought such an exercise at today’s Regional Health Forum West meeting ; he says it’s important that any necessary responses are identified and implemented immediately…………..