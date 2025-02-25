Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

HSE to examine ‘learnings’ from Storm Eowyn

HSE officials today confirmed a “lessons learned” piece of work will be completed by all agencies in the context of collective experiences and learning from the impacts of Storm Éowyn.

They said that will inform emergency management planning into the future across the HSE West and North West area so that vulnerable persons can be supported to the greatest extent possible during any future storm events.

Cllr McMonagle had sought such an exercise at today’s Regional Health Forum West meeting ; he says it’s important that any necessary responses are identified and implemented immediately…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

trolley Watch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gloster defends HSE’s response to ED trolley crisis

25 February 2025
police car
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested and bailed after police spot stolen BMW in Derry

25 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday February 25th

25 February 2025
Screenshot_(321)-1729239692207.png--live__track_storm_ashley_as_it_bears_down_on_ireland_amid_warnings
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE to examine ‘learnings’ from Storm Eowyn

25 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

trolley Watch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gloster defends HSE’s response to ED trolley crisis

25 February 2025
police car
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested and bailed after police spot stolen BMW in Derry

25 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday February 25th

25 February 2025
Screenshot_(321)-1729239692207.png--live__track_storm_ashley_as_it_bears_down_on_ireland_amid_warnings
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE to examine ‘learnings’ from Storm Eowyn

25 February 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Closing speeches underway in Sliabh Liag murder trial

25 February 2025
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Riverwalk House to reopen in Carndonagh

25 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube