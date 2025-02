Carndonagh’s Kyle McBride started his charge for the British Rally Junior Championship title by taking victory in the opening round on Sunday.

Along with navigator Darragh Mullen in a Rally 4 Peugeot 208, the crew won the East Riding Stages in Yorkshire by over 10 seconds from two other Irish drivers, Craig Rahill and Keelan Grogan.

The next round will be the Carlisle Stages in April.

Kyle has been telling Oisin Kelly it was a great start to the year: