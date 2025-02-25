Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Loughs Agency investigates another fish kill in Tyrone

There’s been another fish kill in Tyrone, this time at Ballinamullin Burn near Omagh, a tributary of the Camowen River.

The Loughs Agency says it is investigating the incident, with the possibility of enforcement proceedings following.

A substantial operation was conducted over the weekend, during which almost 300 dead fish were recovered from the affected waterway.

However, due to high water levels in the area, not all fatalities could be recovered.

A spokesperson added they are deeply concerned about this significant fish kill, and are addressing this incident with urgency.

An immediate investigation was launched, with samples collected to help determine the cause of this incident. The statement adds that as this matter may lead to enforcement proceedings, they are unable to provide further comment at this stage.

Loughs Agency has urged members of the public who encounter dead fish in the area not to remove or disturb them, but to contact the agency immediately at +44 28 71 342100.

 

