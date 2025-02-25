Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We discuss littering in Letterkenny, people still without broadband a month after Storm Eowyn and a survey of sheep farmers which show most have been the victim of dog attacks on their sheep:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a chat with Dr Mark Rowe about his new book which shows how small changes in your life can have a positive impact:

A scammer tries to catch Greg out live on air before we discuss new Apple Airpods which could help those with minor and moderate hearing loss. Later Russel Padmore discusses his Highland Radio documentary on Pirate Radio:

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

25 February 2025
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2025
Top Stories, News

1,042 applications made to refurbish vacant properties in Donegal

25 February 2025
Top Stories, News

Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

25 February 2025
Uisce Eireann
Man's bike stolen from outside Bundoran Tourist Office

Digger battery stolen in Lifford

