Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Riverwalk House to reopen in Carndonagh

It’s been confirmed that Donegal Disability Services are planning to reopen the service at Riverwalk Respite House in Carndonagh, four days per week, from the 3rd of April 2025, with potential future expansion dependent on future recruitment.

Once a number of necessary staff have been recruited, it’s planned to extend the service to seven days per week.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West this afternoon by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who acknowledged the work of Cllr Albert Doherty in lobbying to secure this breakthrough…….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Riverwalk House to reopen in Carndonagh

25 February 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

25 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2025
Vacant 1
Top Stories, News

1,042 applications made to refurbish vacant properties in Donegal

25 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Riverwalk House to reopen in Carndonagh

25 February 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

25 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2025
Vacant 1
Top Stories, News

1,042 applications made to refurbish vacant properties in Donegal

25 February 2025
CWDF
Top Stories, News

Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

25 February 2025
Garda1
Top Stories, News

Man’s bike stolen from outside Bundoran Tourist Office

25 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube