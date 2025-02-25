Riverwalk House to reopen in Carndonagh

It’s been confirmed that Donegal Disability Services are planning to reopen the service at Riverwalk Respite House in Carndonagh, four days per week, from the 3rd of April 2025, with potential future expansion dependent on future recruitment.

Once a number of necessary staff have been recruited, it’s planned to extend the service to seven days per week.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West this afternoon by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who acknowledged the work of Cllr Albert Doherty in lobbying to secure this breakthrough…….