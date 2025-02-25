Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Row over Dail speaking time set to reignite

The row over speaking time in the Dáil is set to reignite.

Last week the Government brought forward a proposal to change the rules in Leinster House to give speaking time to Michael Lowry’s regional independents.

The Government says in modern politics things aren’t as simple as just having TDs who are for the Government and TDs who are against the Government.

They want to create another type of TD who sits somewhere in the middle, but has speaking time with the opposition.

Opposition leaders think it’s an outrageous stroke to give Michael Lowry and his grouping more influence than they deserve – and those parties meet later to plan how they’ll try to stop this going through.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

arranmore2
Top Stories, News

Fibre broadband to be delivered to Arranmore Island

25 February 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested in Derry and illegal drugs seized

25 February 2025
Dail
Top Stories, News

Row over Dail speaking time set to reignite

25 February 2025
Bird Flu
Top Stories, News

Another suspected bird flu case identified in Co Tyrone

25 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

arranmore2
Top Stories, News

Fibre broadband to be delivered to Arranmore Island

25 February 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested in Derry and illegal drugs seized

25 February 2025
Dail
Top Stories, News

Row over Dail speaking time set to reignite

25 February 2025
Bird Flu
Top Stories, News

Another suspected bird flu case identified in Co Tyrone

25 February 2025
child children kid kids
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government accused of failing to keep promises to children

25 February 2025
2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donald Trump refuses to rule out transfer of territory from Ukraine to Russia as part of a peace deal

25 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube