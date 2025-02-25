Row over Dail speaking time set to reignite

The row over speaking time in the Dáil is set to reignite.

Last week the Government brought forward a proposal to change the rules in Leinster House to give speaking time to Michael Lowry’s regional independents.

The Government says in modern politics things aren’t as simple as just having TDs who are for the Government and TDs who are against the Government.

They want to create another type of TD who sits somewhere in the middle, but has speaking time with the opposition.

Opposition leaders think it’s an outrageous stroke to give Michael Lowry and his grouping more influence than they deserve – and those parties meet later to plan how they’ll try to stop this going through.