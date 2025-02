A teenager has been assaulted and robbed in Letterkenny.

The male teenager was walking in the Upper Main Street area on Tuesday evening last at around 7:30pm when he was set upon by two men near the foot of Church Lane.

He managed to escape but was followed by one of the men who demanded he hand over his money.

The two men then fled the scene on foot.

Garda Claire Rafferty is appealing to people who were in the area at the time to contact Gardai: