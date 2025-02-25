Those bereaved and injured in Omagh deserve answers – Brogan

A West Tyrone MLA says its important that the Omagh Bombing provide some solace to those who are still seeking answers about what happened on that day.

Nicola Brogan was speaking in the Assembly having attended one of the last sittings of the inquiry’s first phase.

It’s now been adjourned until June to prepare for the next phase, with a memorandum of understanding expected to be signed between the inquiry team and the Irish government in the coming weeks regarding its input into the probe.

Nicola Brogan told MLAs the testimonies heard in phase one were powerful………….