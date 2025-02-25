Two men arrested and bailed after police spot stolen BMW in Derry

Police made two arrests in Derry yesterday evening in relation to a vehicle-related incident in the city.

Officers were on patrol in the Creggan Road area at around 5pm when they saw a white BMW being driven dangerously.

The vehicle came to a stop and the occupants made off from police. Two of the occupants were subsequently arrested. A 31-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and resisting police.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue, as has a 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of allowing himself self to be carried.