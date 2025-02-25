Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

Uisce Eireann says valve repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ballymacool and surrounding areas of Letterkenny.

Works are scheduled to take place until 7pm this evening.

Supply may take 3-4 hours to fully return to all affected properties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

25 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2025
Vacant 1
Top Stories, News

1,042 applications made to refurbish vacant properties in Donegal

25 February 2025
CWDF
Top Stories, News

Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

25 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

25 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2025
Vacant 1
Top Stories, News

1,042 applications made to refurbish vacant properties in Donegal

25 February 2025
CWDF
Top Stories, News

Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

25 February 2025
Garda1
Top Stories, News

Man’s bike stolen from outside Bundoran Tourist Office

25 February 2025
GARDA
Top Stories, News

Digger battery stolen in Lifford

25 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube