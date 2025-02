Gardai are appealing for information in relation to two criminal damage incidents during which the windows of two houses were smashed in recent days.

At around 9:50pm on Sunday, stones were thrown at a house in Cabhsa Cluain Lao, Gallows Lane, Lifford while earlier on Sunday, at around 6am the front sitting room window of a house at Solomons Hill, Letterkenny was smashed by a rock.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in either area at the time is asked to contact Gardai.