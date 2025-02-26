Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we discuss the emergence of women’s exercise groups in Letterkenny driven by a feeling that woman are less safe out and about on their own. Cllr Declan Meehan joins Greg to discuss delays in cancer patients starting their treatment at LUH:

Former Miss Ireland Lynda Duffy now  works as a therapist to help people struggling with mental health issues after suffering with an eating disorder. Lynda joins Greg to discuss the issue. later in then hour we talk active travel plans for Letterkenny with Christie of the view it’ll make things worse:

There’s good news on respite services in Inishowen, PARC’s Susan Grey discusses a fall in roads policing, Chris Ashmore has the business and driving instructor David explains the challenges of learning to drive in Letterkenny:

Top Stories

Letterkenny CNU 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Hospice set to relocate to Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit later this year for construction works

26 February 2025
Foras-na-Gaeilge-Funding-for-Irish-Language-Festival-Projects
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish language and Gaeltacht groups protesting Foras na Gaeilge cuts

26 February 2025
phone driving mobile
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers caught reading letters and watching TV shows as National Slow Down Day continues

26 February 2025
strabane psni station
Top Stories, News

Drugs seized and two men arrested in Strabane

26 February 2025
