Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



If you missed Wednesday's live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we discuss the emergence of women’s exercise groups in Letterkenny driven by a feeling that woman are less safe out and about on their own. Cllr Declan Meehan joins Greg to discuss delays in cancer patients starting their treatment at LUH:

Former Miss Ireland Lynda Duffy now works as a therapist to help people struggling with mental health issues after suffering with an eating disorder. Lynda joins Greg to discuss the issue. later in then hour we talk active travel plans for Letterkenny with Christie of the view it’ll make things worse:

There’s good news on respite services in Inishowen, PARC’s Susan Grey discusses a fall in roads policing, Chris Ashmore has the business and driving instructor David explains the challenges of learning to drive in Letterkenny: