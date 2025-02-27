Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In the first hour we discuss cancer services at Letterkenny University Hospital with Roseena Toner and others. They discuss first hand experience and the need for investement:

Sinn TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn discusses the ongoing Dail speaking rights controversy and his party’s decision not to travel to Washington for St Patrick’s Day. We also mark Rare Diseases Day with a discussion on Wild Amyloidosis:

There’s a feature on Letterkenny Chess Club, a discussion on the maintenance of the county’s defibs and listener Michael questions Sinn Fein’s stance on not traveling to the US for St Patrick’s Day: