Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Cllr Ciaran Brogan, former Cllr Nicolas Crossan and Community Campaigner Doreen Sheridan Kennedy. Topics include Letterkenny traffic, concerns over safety in towns and Dail speaking rights:

We catch up on listener’s comments, hear calls for car history checks to be free and there’s information on a financial literacy initiative for Letterkenny students:

That’s Entertainment features Michael Leddy and Mary Lane!:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

LEW 25
Donegal Local Enterprise Week begins next week

28 February 2025
luh-new-1
43% increase in patients without a bed at LUH

28 February 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Drugs seized in Derry

28 February 2025
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 February 2025
