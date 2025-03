The INMO says there were 598 admitted patients awaiting beds across the country this morning, 391 of them in emergency department, and 207 elsewhere in the hospitals.

There were 36 waiting in Letterkenny, ten of them in the ED, while Sligo had 42 awaiting beds, 21 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s a combined North West total of 78, the second highest figure in the country after Limerick, which had 101.