Another defeat for Derry City

Derry City fell to a third defeat in four Premier Division games on Monday as Stephen Kenny’s St Patrick’s Athletic inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Candystrips in Dublin.

Sligo Rovers are off the bottom and join Derry on three points thanks to a 2-1 win at the Showgrounds over Shamrock Rovers, who are now the only side without a victory since the season started.

Waterford have made it three wins from four as they came from behind to beat Munster neighbours Cork City 2-1 at the R-S-C.

Elsewhere Drogheda continued their impressive start to the new season with a 1-0 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

And the Champions Shelbourne drew 1-1 with Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.