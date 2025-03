There needs to be consultation with the National Parks and Wildlife Services in an effort to make beaches and rivers more accessible in the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

Cllr Declan Meehan says some beaches are the responsibility of the council while others are marked as special areas of conservation.

Cllr Meehan says it regularly becomes a road block in motions put forward by councillors, and a cohesive approach is needed: