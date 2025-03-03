Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal men’s team win INDO Inter-County Darts title – ladies reach final but lose out

Donegal’s men’s team have won the Irish National Darts Organisation Inter County Championships again.

In the final in Killarney yesterday evening they overcame Cork by 7 sets to 2 with Jordan Boyce winning the final match, prompting great celebrations afterwards.

The Donegal team was: John Flood, Cartha Boyle, John Gallagher, Gerard McGlynn, Charlie Grant, Stephen Harron, Declan Quinn, Adrian Devine, Jordan Boyce, Dean Gallagher, Alan Byrne, Ciaran McGeady and Andrew Gillespie.

In the Ladies Final, Donegal put up a great perfrormance but were beaten 4-1 by Dublin.

This link below shows the men’s final in full.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says Donegal’s tradition of HSE home care provision should be cherished

3 March 2025
mental health young people
Audio, News, Top Stories

Samaritans marking 55 years in operation

3 March 2025
revenue
News, Top Stories

‘Log Cabin’ homes could face a property tax bill

3 March 2025
Local Enterprise Week
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local Enterprise Week getting underway today

3 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says Donegal’s tradition of HSE home care provision should be cherished

3 March 2025
mental health young people
Audio, News, Top Stories

Samaritans marking 55 years in operation

3 March 2025
revenue
News, Top Stories

‘Log Cabin’ homes could face a property tax bill

3 March 2025
Local Enterprise Week
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local Enterprise Week getting underway today

3 March 2025
rathmullan-43
News, Audio, Top Stories

Consulation needed with National Parks and Wildlife Services to make beaches and rivers more accessible – Cllr Meehan

3 March 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Planned water works to cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny

3 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube