Donegal men’s team win INDO Inter-County Darts title – ladies reach final but lose out

Donegal’s men’s team have won the Irish National Darts Organisation Inter County Championships again.

In the final in Killarney yesterday evening they overcame Cork by 7 sets to 2 with Jordan Boyce winning the final match, prompting great celebrations afterwards.

The Donegal team was: John Flood, Cartha Boyle, John Gallagher, Gerard McGlynn, Charlie Grant, Stephen Harron, Declan Quinn, Adrian Devine, Jordan Boyce, Dean Gallagher, Alan Byrne, Ciaran McGeady and Andrew Gillespie.

In the Ladies Final, Donegal put up a great perfrormance but were beaten 4-1 by Dublin.

This link below shows the men’s final in full.