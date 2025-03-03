Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Drug offences in Donegal up 120%

The number of drug offences in Donegal rose by 120% in the third quarter of last year.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that incidents of driving under the influence, burglaries and rapes and sexual assaults increased in the county also.

In Donegal, the number of sexual offences reported to Gardai increased 28% in Q3 of 2024 when compared to the same period the previous year while reports of rape and sexual assault was up 12%.

The biggest increase in offences was drug related, that jumped 120% with 150 offences recorded.

In terms of driving under the influence, that was up 16%. The number of drug driving offences remained stable while drink driving increased 22%.

In line with the national picture, burglaries in Donegal were up 25% while robberies were down 23%, thefts down 33% and incidents of blackmail and extortion in the county dropped 53%.

According to the figures released today, weapons and explosives offences in Donegal have decreased 14% while criminal damage incidents has risen 4%.

Nationally, the number of burglaries is up 10% while theft related crimes rose by 7%, mainly due to theft from shops.

However the Central Statistics Office reports there were 12% less incidents of homicide during that period.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drugs
Top Stories, News

Drug offences in Donegal up 120%

3 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2025
DCB House 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Public meeting to be held as concerns surrounding Elm Park reach a critical point

3 March 2025
Charles Dooher
Top Stories, Audio, News

Injuries sustained by Lifford man in assault are among worst doctors have seen – family of Charles Dooher

3 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

drugs
Top Stories, News

Drug offences in Donegal up 120%

3 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2025
DCB House 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Public meeting to be held as concerns surrounding Elm Park reach a critical point

3 March 2025
Charles Dooher
Top Stories, Audio, News

Injuries sustained by Lifford man in assault are among worst doctors have seen – family of Charles Dooher

3 March 2025
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Triple lock no longer fit for purpose’ – Minister Richmond

3 March 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Two women attacked by group of youths in Derry

3 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube