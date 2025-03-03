Drug offences in Donegal up 120%

The number of drug offences in Donegal rose by 120% in the third quarter of last year.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that incidents of driving under the influence, burglaries and rapes and sexual assaults increased in the county also.

In Donegal, the number of sexual offences reported to Gardai increased 28% in Q3 of 2024 when compared to the same period the previous year while reports of rape and sexual assault was up 12%.

The biggest increase in offences was drug related, that jumped 120% with 150 offences recorded.

In terms of driving under the influence, that was up 16%. The number of drug driving offences remained stable while drink driving increased 22%.

In line with the national picture, burglaries in Donegal were up 25% while robberies were down 23%, thefts down 33% and incidents of blackmail and extortion in the county dropped 53%.

According to the figures released today, weapons and explosives offences in Donegal have decreased 14% while criminal damage incidents has risen 4%.

Nationally, the number of burglaries is up 10% while theft related crimes rose by 7%, mainly due to theft from shops.

However the Central Statistics Office reports there were 12% less incidents of homicide during that period.