Further two people arrested in connection with Dungannon murder

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Co Tyrone.

The man in his 70s was found dead at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday evening last.

A 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder last night while a 27 year old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Both remain in custody along with two other men arrested over the weekend in connection with what Police have described as a ‘senseless’ attack.

They’re continuing to appeal for information.