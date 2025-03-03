Highland Radio’s CEO calls for people in Donegal to turn the county yellow this Daffodil Day

Highland Radio’s CEO is calling on people in Donegal to turn the county yellow this Daffodil Day.

Fionnuala Rabbit was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 52 in 2023 following a routine BreastCheck appointment.

Reflecting on her cancer experience, she says: “I was very fortunate to have caught my breast cancer when I did. I was in total shock and nothing ever prepares you to be told ‘you have cancer’. I had the brilliant support of my family and friends to help me through but the Irish Cancer Society website was there when I needed to get trusted and reliable information on what to expect going through my treatment.

She says; “every euro raised on Daffodil Day is crucial and makes a real lasting difference to patients and families like mine, fuelling life changing cancer research and vital support services. I would encourage everyone across Donegal to please get out there on Daffodil Day, March 28th, and show your support for those affected by cancer in your local community.”

In 2024, the Irish Cancer Society invested some of the money raised in providing 700 free lifts to bring Donegal-based cancer patients to their treatment, over 110 free counselling sessions to people living in Donegal as well as over 100 nights of free Night Nursing care to allow cancer patients in the county die at home surrounded by loved ones and Cancer Nurses had over 1,200 conversations with people from Donegal through the support line and in Daffodil Centres.