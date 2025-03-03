Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Injuries sustained by Lifford man in assault are among worst doctors have seen – family of Charles Dooher


The family of a man who has been left fighting for his life after he was beaten by a masked gang, says his injuries are among the worst doctors have ever seen.

Charles Dooher, a 26-year-old farmer from Lifford in Co. Donegal, was in his family home when the gang broke in and attacked him with iron bars six weeks ago.

He suffered severe head injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

His father also suffered injuries in the attack.

Charlotte Gallen says her boyfriend Charles’ injuries were catastrophic, and he is lucky to be alive:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drugs
Top Stories, News

Drug offences in Donegal up 120%

3 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2025
DCB House 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Public meeting to be held as concerns surrounding Elm Park reach a critical point

3 March 2025
Charles Dooher
Top Stories, Audio, News

Injuries sustained by Lifford man in assault are among worst doctors have seen – family of Charles Dooher

3 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

drugs
Top Stories, News

Drug offences in Donegal up 120%

3 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2025
DCB House 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Public meeting to be held as concerns surrounding Elm Park reach a critical point

3 March 2025
Charles Dooher
Top Stories, Audio, News

Injuries sustained by Lifford man in assault are among worst doctors have seen – family of Charles Dooher

3 March 2025
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Triple lock no longer fit for purpose’ – Minister Richmond

3 March 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Two women attacked by group of youths in Derry

3 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube