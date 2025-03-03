Injuries sustained by Lifford man in assault are among worst doctors have seen – family of Charles Dooher



The family of a man who has been left fighting for his life after he was beaten by a masked gang, says his injuries are among the worst doctors have ever seen.

Charles Dooher, a 26-year-old farmer from Lifford in Co. Donegal, was in his family home when the gang broke in and attacked him with iron bars six weeks ago.

He suffered severe head injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

His father also suffered injuries in the attack.

Charlotte Gallen says her boyfriend Charles’ injuries were catastrophic, and he is lucky to be alive: