Karl Lacey back in Donegal management

Karl Lacey is back in management and has returned to the Donegal underage set up.

The 2012 All Ireland winner was confirmed as the county’s u16 manager at Monday night’s county committee meeting.

Lacey was Donegal GAA’s Head of Academy Development until early 2023 when he stepped away citing lack of support and differences with the county board.

The Four Masters man would then take up the managers post at Down Champions Kilcoo but couldn’t deliver an Ulster title during his tenure.

His move back into Donegal management would be seen as a major boost for the underage structures in the county.

In a short statement, Donegal GAA confirmed the appointment.

“CLG Dhún na nGall are delighted to announce the appointment of Karl Lacey as manager of our Under 16 Football panel for the 2025 season. We wish Karl every success, and We will confirm his backroom team in due course.”

“We also wish to take this opportunity to thank interim manager Martin McHugh, and his coaches, for their service whilst a permanent appointment was being sought.”