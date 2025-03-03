Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Karl Lacey back in Donegal management

Karl Lacey is back in management and has returned to the Donegal underage set up.

The 2012 All Ireland winner was confirmed as the county’s u16 manager at Monday night’s county committee meeting.

Lacey was Donegal GAA’s Head of Academy Development until early 2023 when he stepped away citing lack of support and differences with the county board.

The Four Masters man would then take up the managers post at Down Champions Kilcoo but couldn’t deliver an Ulster title during his tenure.

His move back into Donegal management would be seen as a major boost for the underage structures in the county.

In a short statement, Donegal GAA confirmed the appointment.

“CLG Dhún na nGall are delighted to announce the appointment of Karl Lacey as manager of our Under 16 Football panel for the 2025 season. We wish Karl every success, and We will confirm his backroom team in due course.”

“We also wish to take this opportunity to thank interim manager Martin McHugh, and his coaches, for their service whilst a permanent appointment was being sought.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Further two people arrested in connection with Dungannon murder

3 March 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, March 3rd

3 March 2025
Graphic (1)
Top Stories, News

Tributes paid to victims of fatal crash in Gortahork

3 March 2025
Skillnet Learning Waves Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
Top Stories, News

Highland Radio’s CEO calls for people in Donegal to turn the county yellow this Daffodil Day

3 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Further two people arrested in connection with Dungannon murder

3 March 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, March 3rd

3 March 2025
Graphic (1)
Top Stories, News

Tributes paid to victims of fatal crash in Gortahork

3 March 2025
Skillnet Learning Waves Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
Top Stories, News

Highland Radio’s CEO calls for people in Donegal to turn the county yellow this Daffodil Day

3 March 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

LUH Emergency Department ‘extremely busy’

3 March 2025
drugs
Top Stories, News

Drug offences in Donegal up 120%

3 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube