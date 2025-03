Over 300 events will take place around the country over the coming days, as Local Enterprise Week kicks off, with over 20 events in Donegal.

It’s aimed at helping both new and established businesses improve profitability, digitise and gain green credentials.

Chair of the Local Enterprise Offices, Kieran Comerford says it’s geared towards helping both start ups and established businesses…………….

You can access the Donegal brochure HERE