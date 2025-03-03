‘Log Cabin’ homes could face a property tax bill

Homeowners looking to build log cabins on their property could be faced with a second property tax bill.

Revenue says at a minimum, they are likely to see existing tax rates increase – however, each case will be determined individually.

The increase would be added if the additional structure is valued as an entirely different property to the existing home.

A spokesperson for Revenue told to the Irish Independent that’s categorised as self-contained accommodation with its own access point, where facilities for day-to-day living are located reasonable proximity to each other.