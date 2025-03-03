MacLochlainn says Donegal’s tradition of HSE home care provision should be cherished

The government is being urged to scrap what’s being described as a de facto recruitment freeze for home care assistants in Donegal.

Last year, the government said a recruitment embargo had been lifted, and replaced with a ‘pay and numbers strategy’, which has been described as a freeze by another name.

Donegal Pádraig Mac Lochlainn is criticising what he says is a government policy of increasing funding for private home care providers, while at the same time blocking the recruitment of home care assistants by the HSE.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn is appealing to the Minister for Health and the government to review their priorities..………