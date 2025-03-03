Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we talk to listeners frustrated at traffic congestion in Letterkenny. Later we get reaction to a meeting last night between politicians and families who were told that their are no spaces for their children and Little Angels School:

We discuss Donegal Local Enterprise week, which kicks off today and later Peter Casey joins Greg for a chat having announced his intention to contest the Presidency:

Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, Sinead Breen is Greg’s first guest of the week as we recognize the role of women in sport and we hear from Chime about the lengthening lists for hearing loss diagnosis: