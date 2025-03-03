Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public meeting to be held as concerns surrounding Elm Park reach a critical point

A public meeting is to take on this day week in Elm Park, Buncrana as concerns surrounding flooding have reached a critical point.

A number of houses, located on a floodplain are also affected by defective concrete.

Homes here were subject to severe flooding in 2017, leading to plans to implement flooding protection which is yet to come to fruition.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward says the families living in these homes should be supported to relocate instead and is urging the OPW to attend the meeting.

It’s thought the planned flooding defence works would now cost in the region of €4 million.

As it stands, they cannot get flood insurance and Deputy Ward asks who would rebuild their home only for it to become destroyed again:

