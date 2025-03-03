Tributes paid to victims of fatal crash in Gortahork

Tributes are being paid to the victims of a fatal weekend crash in Gortahork.

Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola say as a school they are deeply saddened by the passing of former pupils, teenager Shaun Martin McClafferty and Jamie Diver who was in his 20s.

The two men, both from Gortahork were pronounced dead at the scene after the car they were travelling in hit the gable wall of a house at around 9:30pm on Friday night in the Baltoney area.

In a statement, PCC Falcarragh says the pair will be remembered for their strong friendships, gentle kindness and zest for life.

Mr Diver will be laid to rest on Wednesday following requiem mass at Christ the King Church, Gortahork while Mr McClafferty’s funeral mass will be held on Thursday morning at Teach Pobail Chríost Rí.