Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident at Giblin, Clonmany between Midnight and 11am on Saturday last, March 1st.

Eggs, flour and other food stuffs were thrown at the front door of a property in the area between those times.

If anybody observed any suspicious activity in that area in the early hours of Saturday morning or if they can assist with relevant information, we ask them to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.