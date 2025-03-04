ETBs call for more funding for FET sector

ETBs are urging the Government to speed up the promised investment in Further Education and Training which was promised in the last Budget.

They say this will equip learners with the skills needed for a rapidly evolving economy.

A number of delegates attended the National Further Education and Training Conference in Sligo, hosted by the representative body Education and Training Boards of Ireland.

During the conference, ETBI General Secretary Paddy Lavelle emphasised the urgent need for the release of capital infrastructure funding and sustained investment to modernise Ireland’s FET sector.

He told delegates, a number of whom had travelled from Donegal, that while the National Training Fund stands at a record surplus, member ETBs continue to face constraints in infrastructure, digital capacity, and learner access.

He urged the government to accelerate the unlocking of funds in order to ensure Ireland’s workforce is not just prepared for the future but leading it.

The demand for skilled workers has never been higher, and FET is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap, Mr Lavelle concluded, but without investment in state-of-the-art facilities and digital innovation, the sector risks falling behind.

Staff from across Donegal ETB pictured at the ETBI National Further Education & Training Conference on Lifelong Learning held in Sligo

Chief Executive of Donegal ETB Anne McHugh addresses over 300 ETB FET delegates from around the country.

Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) has urged the Government to expedite the release of National Training Fund (NTF) investment in Further Education and Training (FET) committed to under the last Budget, to drive sustained investment in Further Education and Training and equip learners with the skills needed for a rapidly evolving economy. Speaking to over 300 delegates at the National FET Conference 2025 held in Sligo, including FET personnel from across Donegal ETB, ETBI General Secretary Paddy Lavelle emphasised the urgent need for the release of capital infrastructure funding and sustained investment to modernise Ireland’s FET sector:

“The Government has made lifelong learning a national priority” he stated, “and we welcome the pledge of €150m for the Further Education and Training sector, €235m for skills and apprenticeships, and the new programme for government commitment to unlock the NTF. However, ETBI would like to see this process expedited. The National Training Fund stands at a record surplus, yet our member ETBs continue to face constraints in infrastructure, digital capacity, and learner access. We are calling on the government to accelerate the unlocking of funds to ensure our Ireland’s workforce is not just prepared for the future but leading it.”

Investment in Infrastructure and Workforce Development

ETBI urged the Government to prioritise investment in the capital infrastructure of FET, ensuring that training centres, apprenticeships, and digital learning platforms reflect the needs of a modern workforce. This aligns with the National Development Plan, which highlights the necessity of sustained financial support to enhance FET’s role in upskilling and reskilling workers in key sectors such as technology, construction, and green energy.

“The demand for skilled workers has never been higher, and FET is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap,” Paddy Lavelle continued. “However, without investment in state-of-the-art facilities and digital innovation, we risk falling behind in meeting these demands.”

A Clear Call to Action

Welcoming Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD to the conference, ETBI reiterated the need for greater agility in releasing funds from the NTF to allow FET to expand, innovate, and deliver excellence. Paddy Lavelle stated: “Minister Lawless has been a strong advocate for workforce development and digital transformation, and ETBI is urging his leadership to ensure that FET receives the investment necessary to support both learners and industries across Ireland. The potential of Further Education and Training to transform lives and careers is clear. We are asking the Government to accelerate the unlocking of resources that have been accumulating in the National Training Fund and channel them directly into the FET sector.”

Addressing FET personnel from across Ireland’s 16 Education and Training Boards Minister Lawless said: “I am delighted that my Department has secured a €150 million investment from the National Training Fund over six years in innovative equipment and infrastructure for the FET sector, aimed at driving workforce transformation in key areas of our economy. It is an honour to be here today, and I look forward to working closely with the FET sector to deliver on government priorities and ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of learners and employers.”