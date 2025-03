Gardaí investigating a serious assault in Lifford on Monday January 20th are anxious to speak to any persons who may have camera footage of a silver or grey Peugeot 3008 seen in the Coneyburrow Road area between 10am and 11am on that day.

A man in his 20’s remains in a critical condition following the incident, which gardai are treating as attempted murder.

Garda Grainne Doherty made the appeal on today’s Nine til Noon Show………..