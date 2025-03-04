Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardai appeal for information following weekend road tragedy in Donegal

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information regarding the deaths of two young men in a fatal road traffic collision in Donegal at the weekend.

The appeal was made on today’s Nine til Noon Show by Garda Grainne Doherty…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

image
News

Shaun Sharkey makes last four at Ultimate Pool Pro event

4 March 2025
donegal town garda station
Top Stories, News

Car keyed in Donegal Town

4 March 2025
garda grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following weekend road tragedy in Donegal

4 March 2025
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs underway near Quigleys Point

4 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

image
News

Shaun Sharkey makes last four at Ultimate Pool Pro event

4 March 2025
donegal town garda station
Top Stories, News

Car keyed in Donegal Town

4 March 2025
garda grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following weekend road tragedy in Donegal

4 March 2025
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs underway near Quigleys Point

4 March 2025
Garda-Logo
Top Stories, News

Scrap copper stolen in Clonmany

4 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-04 101740
Top Stories, News

Oysyter dredge stolen at Moville pier

4 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube