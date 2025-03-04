Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Government warned that failure to meet climate targets will have consequences

Ireland must act now on climate targets or risk substantial costs later, according to a new report.

A joint report from IFAC and the Climate Change Advisory Council has found the Government will have to pay out up to 26 billion euro if it doesn’t step up on the climate action measures it’s agreed to.

Upgrading the energy grid, speeding up the roll out of EVs and supporting changes in farming practices, would cost just one-tenth of capital spending planned by the Government out to 2030.

Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly says although progress is being made it’s not fast enough………….

Climate change is considered a ‘very important issue’ by over two thirds of households.

However there are differences recorded in different parts of the country, with 58 per cent in the border region agreeing, and 75 per cent in Dublin.

The CSO has released climate-related data, which also shows greenhouse gas emissions per household fell by 28 per cent between 2010 and 2022.

That compares to the national figure of 3 per cent for the same period.

