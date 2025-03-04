Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Jury begins deliberations in Sliabh Liag murder trial

The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a former couple accused of murdering a man in Donegal, and disposing of his body off Sliabh Liag.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, deny murdering 66-year-old Robert Wilkin in June 2023.

The prosecution maintains that Alan Vial and Nikita Burns were engaged in a joint enterprise to kill, or at least cause serious harm, to Robert Wilkin; whose body was recovered from the waters off Sliabh Liag eight days after it’s believed he was killed.

They both deny the charge with each essentially blaming the other for the killing.

Alan Vial claims Mr Wilkin assaulted him in the car and that they were grappling with one another when Nikita Burns delivered two blows to the back of his head.

Ms Burns claims she was intoxicated and in shock when she exaggerated her role to several people, including a woman who secretly recorded their conversation.

She insists she didn’t hit Mr Wilkin at any stage and has accused Mr Vial of hitting him six to seven times with a rock, before disposing of his body off the cliffs.

