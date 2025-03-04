Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mullooley urges EU Housing Comissioner to urgently progress scheme to boost social and affordable housing

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooley is urging EU Energy and Housing Minister Dan J°rgensen to press ahead with an initiative to address housing shortages in EU member states.

Mr Mullooly, Vice Chair of the European Parliament’s Housing Crisis Committee says the Commissioner needs to outline concrete measures to unlock public and private investment for affordable and sustainable housing across Europe.

The Commissioner has been tasked with supporting Member States in mobilising both public and private funding to address housing shortages, and Mr Mullooley told the committee there is a need for immediate progress…………

