Officers left badly shaken after police vehicle rammed in Derry

Two police officers in Derry have been left badly shaken after their vehicle was rammed while on patrol this morning.

They were on patrol in the Creevagh Heights area at around 11.25am when the driver of a blue BMW reversed out of a driveway at speed, hitting the side of their car.

The BMW drove forward before reversing and ramming the police vehicle a second time.

As the driver made off, the vehicle almost struck a female pedestrian.

Police have described it as an appaling incident and said the BMW was used as a weapon against officers.

Both officers have been left badly shaken while the police vehicle has been taken off the road to allow for repairs to be carried out.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

