Oysyter dredge stolen at Moville pier

Gardaí in Inishowen are appealing for information in relation to the theft of an oyster dredge from Moville Pier between Tuesday February 18th and Monday March 3rd.

They are urging anybody who may have observed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of the Pier between those dates to get in touch with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Anyone in the fishing industry who comes across a dredge for sale on a second hand basis is also being asked get in touch. The Garda Confidential Line can also be reached on 1800 666 111.