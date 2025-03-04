Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Oysyter dredge stolen at Moville pier

Gardaí in Inishowen are appealing for information in relation to the theft of an oyster dredge from Moville Pier between Tuesday February 18th and Monday March 3rd.

They are urging anybody who may have observed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of the Pier between those dates to get in touch with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Anyone  in the fishing industry who comes across a dredge for sale on a second hand basis is also being asked get in touch. The Garda Confidential Line can also be reached on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal town garda station
Top Stories, News

Car keyed in Donegal Town

4 March 2025
garda grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following weekend road tragedy in Donegal

4 March 2025
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs underway near Quigleys Point

4 March 2025
Garda-Logo
Top Stories, News

Scrap copper stolen in Clonmany

4 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

donegal town garda station
Top Stories, News

Car keyed in Donegal Town

4 March 2025
garda grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following weekend road tragedy in Donegal

4 March 2025
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs underway near Quigleys Point

4 March 2025
Garda-Logo
Top Stories, News

Scrap copper stolen in Clonmany

4 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-04 101740
Top Stories, News

Oysyter dredge stolen at Moville pier

4 March 2025
psni accident
Top Stories, News

Traffic delays following collision in Dungiven

4 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube