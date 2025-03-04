Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In his hours listeners discuss the Ukraine/Russia situation and its implications for Ireland. MEP Ciaran Mullooly joins Greg to discuss the likelihood of Irish troops in a peacekeeping capacity in Ukraine:

We have this week’s edition of Community Garda Information before getting advice on the perfect pancake!:

Listeners describe their recent experiences of the ED at Letterkenny University Hospital. We chat to referee Sinead McHugh as part of Women in Sports week and there’s more conversation about potential peace in Ukraine: