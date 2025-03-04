Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In his hours listeners discuss the Ukraine/Russia situation and its implications for Ireland. MEP Ciaran Mullooly joins Greg to discuss the likelihood of Irish troops in a peacekeeping capacity in Ukraine:

We have this week’s edition of Community Garda Information before getting advice on the perfect pancake!:

Listeners describe their recent experiences of the ED at Letterkenny University Hospital. We chat to referee Sinead McHugh as part of Women in Sports week and there’s more conversation about potential peace in Ukraine:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nikki
Top Stories, News

Senator Nikki Bradley appointed FG spokesperson for Disability and Children

4 March 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
Top Stories, News

Sale of EVs on the rise in Donegal

4 March 2025
EPA Climate Change
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government warned that failure to meet climate targets will have consequences

4 March 2025
Buncrana garda station
Top Stories, News

Criminal damage caused to house in Clonmany

4 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Nikki
Top Stories, News

Senator Nikki Bradley appointed FG spokesperson for Disability and Children

4 March 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
Top Stories, News

Sale of EVs on the rise in Donegal

4 March 2025
EPA Climate Change
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government warned that failure to meet climate targets will have consequences

4 March 2025
Buncrana garda station
Top Stories, News

Criminal damage caused to house in Clonmany

4 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 March 2025
lifford_01
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information an attempted murder incident in Lifford

4 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube