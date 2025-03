A quantity of scrap copper has been stolen from outide a house under construction at Coolcross, Clonmany.

Gardai say the copper, which was located along the road in front of the house was taken between 8 o’clock on Thursday night and 7.30 on Friday morning last.

Gardai are urging residents in the area to make contact with Buncrana Garda Station if they observed any suspicious activity or vehicles, particularly vans and trailers in the area.