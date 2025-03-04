Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Shaun Sharkey makes last four at Ultimate Pool Pro event

Dungloe cueist, Shaun Sharkey, had a great run at last weekend’s Ultimate Pool Pro Event held in Daventry, England.

Shaun graduated to the professional ranks just over a year ago, after coming through the extremely competitive Challenger system.

With 160 players – many of them fellow professionals – competing for the prestigious British Open title, there were no guarantees of Shaun emerging from the group stages, let alone progressing far beyond the last 64 knockout stages.

Shaun, however, topped his five-man group, and then continued to win four knockout matches, including a superb 6-3 victory over Welsh potting machine, Jordan Shepherd, in the quarter finals.

A single frame defeat to Callum Singleton in the semi-finals was certainly a case of “what could have been” with a number of very unfortunate kick-in’s from Shaun’s own break.

Shaun will have to quickly dust himself off, as he has qualified for an Irish Pool Association final in Clare next weekend. It’s Shaun’s third IPA final this season alone, a feat which has already guaranteed him the number one spot in the Irish men’s rankings for the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement

