The Taoiseach has been accused of duping the Irish people when it comes to neutrality.

It comes after Cabinet signed off on legislation to end the triple lock on the overseas deployment of Defence Forces members.

UN approval had been needed for deployment of more than 12 soldiers – that would be raised to 50 under the new plans.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the removal of the triple lock system dismantles Ireland’s neutrality.

He believes a referendum should be called: