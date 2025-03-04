Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Traffic delays following collision in Dungiven

Road users in County Derry are advised that the Foreglen Road, at the junction with Feeney Road, Dungiven, is down to one lane due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

People are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lifford_01
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information an attempted murder incident in Lifford

4 March 2025
image
News

Shaun Sharkey makes last four at Ultimate Pool Pro event

4 March 2025
donegal town garda station
Top Stories, News

Car keyed in Donegal Town

4 March 2025
garda grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following weekend road tragedy in Donegal

4 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

lifford_01
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information an attempted murder incident in Lifford

4 March 2025
image
News

Shaun Sharkey makes last four at Ultimate Pool Pro event

4 March 2025
donegal town garda station
Top Stories, News

Car keyed in Donegal Town

4 March 2025
garda grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information following weekend road tragedy in Donegal

4 March 2025
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs underway near Quigleys Point

4 March 2025
Garda-Logo
Top Stories, News

Scrap copper stolen in Clonmany

4 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube