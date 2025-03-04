Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Woman dies after two car collision in County Sligo last month

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the N17 at Ballinacarrow, Co. Sligo on Friday February 14th.

The two-car collision occurred shortly after 2pm.

Four occupants of the vehicles involved were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, two of whom sustained serious injuries. One of these, a woman in her 50s, has since died as a result of her injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Any road users who were on the N17 at Ballinacarrow between 2pm and 2:30pm on Friday February 14th and may have dash cam footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ciara ferguson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Action needed to reduce wait times for access to CAMHS services in Northern Ireland – Ferguson

4 March 2025
garda
Top Stories, News

Woman dies after two car collision in County Sligo last month

4 March 2025
Mill Bridge 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Long called for safety improvement works to be carried out on Mill Bridge, Buncrana

4 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-03 120550
Audio, News, Top Stories

ETBs call for more funding for FET sector

4 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ciara ferguson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Action needed to reduce wait times for access to CAMHS services in Northern Ireland – Ferguson

4 March 2025
garda
Top Stories, News

Woman dies after two car collision in County Sligo last month

4 March 2025
Mill Bridge 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Long called for safety improvement works to be carried out on Mill Bridge, Buncrana

4 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-03 120550
Audio, News, Top Stories

ETBs call for more funding for FET sector

4 March 2025
killybegs park
Audio, News, Top Stories

New and improved Killybegs play park reopened

4 March 2025
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Further two people arrested in connection with Dungannon murder

3 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube