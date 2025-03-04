Woman dies after two car collision in County Sligo last month

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the N17 at Ballinacarrow, Co. Sligo on Friday February 14th.

The two-car collision occurred shortly after 2pm.

Four occupants of the vehicles involved were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, two of whom sustained serious injuries. One of these, a woman in her 50s, has since died as a result of her injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Any road users who were on the N17 at Ballinacarrow between 2pm and 2:30pm on Friday February 14th and may have dash cam footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.