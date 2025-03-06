Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In the first hour we talk to Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Neal Richmond – topics include passports, Trump and the Triple Lock. The newly elected President of Letterkenny Chamber Jimmy Stafford joins Greg for a chat:

We chat to firefighters who are concerned that the impact new rosters will have on the service they provide, former CEO of the North Western Health Board Pat Harvey discusses the cross border reimbursement scheme and we chat to the Bluestack Foundation who are one of Highland Radio’s chosen charities for our 35th birthday fundraiser:

Chris Ashmore joins Greg with business news, we chat to Donegal Volunteer of the Year Audrey Magee as part of Women in Sport Week and we hear what led to the establishment of a network of defib machines in Rathmullan:

Audio, News, Top Stories

Donohoe says there won’t be any more one off energy credits

6 March 2025
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for link up between Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme and community mental health services

6 March 2025
Strabane Crash
Top Stories, News

Traffic delays in Strabane today after Market Street crash

6 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 March 2025
