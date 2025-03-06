Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In the first hour we talk to Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Neal Richmond – topics include passports, Trump and the Triple Lock. The newly elected President of Letterkenny Chamber Jimmy Stafford joins Greg for a chat:

We chat to firefighters who are concerned that the impact new rosters will have on the service they provide, former CEO of the North Western Health Board Pat Harvey discusses the cross border reimbursement scheme and we chat to the Bluestack Foundation who are one of Highland Radio’s chosen charities for our 35th birthday fundraiser:

Chris Ashmore joins Greg with business news, we chat to Donegal Volunteer of the Year Audrey Magee as part of Women in Sport Week and we hear what led to the establishment of a network of defib machines in Rathmullan: