Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Senator Eileen Flynn, Mary Harte and Katy Tyrell McCafferty – Topics include the triple lock, the world order and payments for those struggling to pay bills:

As we are live from a special event as part of Local Enterprise Week, we chat to Brenda Hegarty the CEO of Donegal Enterprise. We learn more about Donegal Cancer Flights and Services which is one of Highland Radio’s chosen charities as part of our birthday fundraiser and Greg is then joined by jourmalist Ciara Doherty and social media star Eric Roberts:

Three Great panels in this hour – we speak to event guests and business leaders Caroline Faulkner, Edward McDaid and Willie McCarter and then from the world of sport its Jim McGuinness, Patsy McGonagle and Joe Barr. We also round up are week long coverage celebrating women in sport:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to make Glasha Bridge accessible to local farmers

7 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2025
templemore
Top Stories, News

149 recruits graduate from the Garda College in Templemore

7 March 2025
eileenflynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Targeted cost of living supports must be included in next budget – Flynn

7 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to make Glasha Bridge accessible to local farmers

7 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2025
templemore
Top Stories, News

149 recruits graduate from the Garda College in Templemore

7 March 2025
eileenflynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Targeted cost of living supports must be included in next budget – Flynn

7 March 2025
Top Stories, News

Burst water main being repaired in Dunfanaghy

7 March 2025
James Browne
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister James Browne being urged to come to Donegal

7 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube