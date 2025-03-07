Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Senator Eileen Flynn, Mary Harte and Katy Tyrell McCafferty – Topics include the triple lock, the world order and payments for those struggling to pay bills:

As we are live from a special event as part of Local Enterprise Week, we chat to Brenda Hegarty the CEO of Donegal Enterprise. We learn more about Donegal Cancer Flights and Services which is one of Highland Radio’s chosen charities as part of our birthday fundraiser and Greg is then joined by jourmalist Ciara Doherty and social media star Eric Roberts:

Three Great panels in this hour – we speak to event guests and business leaders Caroline Faulkner, Edward McDaid and Willie McCarter and then from the world of sport its Jim McGuinness, Patsy McGonagle and Joe Barr. We also round up are week long coverage celebrating women in sport: