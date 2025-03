On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney talks GAA with County Senior manager Jim McGuinness, along with former county star John Gildea and St. Eunan’s legend John Harran, We hear from one of the greatest forwards in the game – Monaghan’s Conor McManus, and for a bit of GAA nostalgia, Brendan speaks with Dublin footballing great Keith Barr.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: