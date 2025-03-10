Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we talk to members of the fire service, and the public supporting them, following last week’s claims that services in Letterkenny and Buncrana are to be reduced – the council respond in the final hour:

We hear calls from residents of Elm Park in Buncrana who were flooded in 2017 and now also have defective concrete – they want to be able to relocate. Former LUH Manager Pat Harvey discusses with Greg the challenges facing the hospital now compared to when he was in charge:

Caller Brian says the infrastructure of Convoy is not keeping pace with its growth, European indoor bronze medalist Mark English reflects on his great weekend and we also to chat to Ireland Team Lead Teresa McDaid:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2025
fire service
Top Stories, News

DCC refutes “inaccurate, untrue, self-serving” claims regarding Letterkenny Fire Station

10 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories, News

Healthcare workers to begin work-to-rule on March 31st

10 March 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, Audio, News

Community training proposed to solve Letterkenny water supply issues

10 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2025
fire service
Top Stories, News

DCC refutes “inaccurate, untrue, self-serving” claims regarding Letterkenny Fire Station

10 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories, News

Healthcare workers to begin work-to-rule on March 31st

10 March 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, Audio, News

Community training proposed to solve Letterkenny water supply issues

10 March 2025
Elm Park
Audio, News, Top Stories

Flood plain relocation ‘more cost-effective’ than current plans

10 March 2025
kitchen tap
News

Newtowncunningham water disruption today

10 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube