Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we talk to members of the fire service, and the public supporting them, following last week’s claims that services in Letterkenny and Buncrana are to be reduced – the council respond in the final hour:

We hear calls from residents of Elm Park in Buncrana who were flooded in 2017 and now also have defective concrete – they want to be able to relocate. Former LUH Manager Pat Harvey discusses with Greg the challenges facing the hospital now compared to when he was in charge:

Caller Brian says the infrastructure of Convoy is not keeping pace with its growth, European indoor bronze medalist Mark English reflects on his great weekend and we also to chat to Ireland Team Lead Teresa McDaid: