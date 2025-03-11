Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

After a run through the morning papers we speak to Cllr Patrick McGowan who responds to concerns over traffic safety in Convoy. We also hear concerns over the availability of Neurorehabilitation services in Donegal:

Garda Grainne is in with the latest appeals and information on this week’s Community Garda Information and later we hear of supports for male victims of domestic and sexual abuse:

Sean Quinn joins Greg to launch Highland Radio Charity Auction and later we hear from Moville Community College students who progressed to the next round of the Junk kouture competition :