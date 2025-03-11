Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

After a run through the morning papers we speak to Cllr Patrick McGowan who responds to concerns over traffic safety in Convoy. We also hear concerns over the availability of Neurorehabilitation services in Donegal:

Garda Grainne is in with the latest appeals and information on this week’s Community Garda Information and later we hear of supports for male victims of domestic and sexual abuse: 

Sean Quinn joins Greg to launch Highland Radio Charity Auction and later we hear from Moville Community College students who progressed to the next round of the Junk kouture competition :

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
Top Stories, News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Killygordan and Ballybofey

11 March 2025
fire service
Top Stories, News

Gorse fire at pettigo brought under control

11 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 March 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gardai investigate throwing of eggs at house in Gortahork

11 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
Top Stories, News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Killygordan and Ballybofey

11 March 2025
fire service
Top Stories, News

Gorse fire at pettigo brought under control

11 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 March 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gardai investigate throwing of eggs at house in Gortahork

11 March 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

LUH extends mobile endoscopy unit lease as permanent build awaits approval

11 March 2025
community
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Community Centres to share €1.33 million in funding

11 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube