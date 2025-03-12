Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Irish pirate radio stations in the 1980s and how they gained huge audiences in the North West on both sides of the border.

For about a decade unlicensed broadcasters disrupted Ireland’s media industry, by flooding the airwaves with local programmes.

They forced newspapers in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone to adapt to competition for advertising, became a new platform to air local issues on current affairs and united communities throughout the region as they gained huge audiences. Pirate radio stations became so popular that they became major challengers to RTE and the BBC.

Over three episodes the documentary features exclusive interviews with business people who invested in pirate radio and historians who analyse the impact of unlicensed broadcasters across Ireland in the 1980s.

Daniel O’Donnell admits he owes his successful music career to pirate radio and Michael Bradley, a guitarist with the Undertones reveals he was a pirate radio disc jockey in Donegal.

The famous British disc jockey Tony Blackburn recalls his career with pirate stations Radio Caroline and Radio London, broadcasting from ships in international waters. The offshore broadcasters in the 1960s influenced pirate broadcasters in Ireland in the 1980s, which laid the foundations for today’s network of local radio stations.

The documentary is produced and presented by Russell Padmore, a former Programme Presenter and News Reporter with the BBC.

During the 1980s he was a pirate radio disc jockey in Waterford and Mullingar, before becoming a familiar voice on the airwaves of Donegal, where he also managed a station in Buncrana and set up his own one in Donegal Town.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Russell Padmore BBC Presenter on air in Broadcasting House
News

Irish pirate radio stations in the 1980s and how they gained huge audiences in the North West on both sides of the border.

12 March 2025
484003797_1045623410927079_6139881225727822262_n
News

IFI seize large fishing net in Killybegs

12 March 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, March 12th

12 March 2025
beattie motion
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly passes motion criticising Irish government’s approach to legacy issues

12 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Russell Padmore BBC Presenter on air in Broadcasting House
News

Irish pirate radio stations in the 1980s and how they gained huge audiences in the North West on both sides of the border.

12 March 2025
484003797_1045623410927079_6139881225727822262_n
News

IFI seize large fishing net in Killybegs

12 March 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, March 12th

12 March 2025
beattie motion
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly passes motion criticising Irish government’s approach to legacy issues

12 March 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

12 March 2025
Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters speaking at the Donegal County Council reception for Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Lifford on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Special reception held in County House, Lifford for Teamsters President

12 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube